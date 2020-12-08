The Accra Regional Police Command has granted a self-recognisance bail to Nii Lante Vanderpuye, the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Odododiodio Constituency over an alleged shooting incident during the December 7, general elections process.

He was also made to sign a GHC10,000.00 bond to be of good behaviour.

Nii Vanderpuye was cautioned and released whilst the other 52 suspects, arrested together with him, were still assisting with police investigations.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge, the Head of Public Affairs Unit of the Command, has told the Ghana News Agency in an interview.

She said the shooting incident occurred at about 2036 hours on Monday, December 7, 2020 as the Parliamentary election results were trickling in.

“The gunshots were allegedly fired into a jubilating crowd from a hotel called Modack at Korlewoko,” she added.

DSP Tenge said the Police rushed to the scene and arrested the MP as well as 52 people suspected to be part of the occurence.

She said as a result of the shooting, two persons died and six were injured and currently receiving treatment at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

DSP Tenge said two pistols with 22 rounds of ammunition, a pump action gun with 20 rounds of BB live cartridges, six pepper spray, a flash light were some of the items were found at the hotel.

Other items included a machete, four jack knives, three communication handsets, GHC1,000.00, two kitchen knives and a ballistic vest were all retrieved from the hotel.