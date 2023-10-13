Odododiodio NDC Boys Vandalize Party Office During Vetting Of The Aspirants

There is tension brewing within the front of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Odododiodio Constituency of the Greater Accra Region.

The uneasy calm follows the diabolical act of hundreds of agrieved young men believed to be the supporters of the Nii Ashie Kotey, one of the aspiring parliamentary candidates of the NDC in the Odododiodio cobstitiency vandalized the properties of the Greater Accra Regional office of NDC on Friday October 13, 2023.

The supporters exhibited this inhumane act during the official vetting of the three parliamentary aspirants—in the persons of Mr Emmanuel Nii Okai Laryea, Nii Ashie Kotey and Michael Nii Yarboi Annan who have successfully filed their nomination forms and other relevant electoral documents to contest the NDC parliamentary candidate primary in the Odododiodio Constituency.

This upcoming primary was after the sitting Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Honourable Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye has bowed out from the contest.

Information reaching Soireenews.com indicates that there was a petition filed against Michael Nii Yarboi Annan for which the petitioners stated that per the NDC guidelines and regulations a candidate have to be a member of the party for four years in good standing before he/she can qualify to contest the position on the ticket of the NDC to be the Member of Parliament and that this law of the NDC has entangled Nii Yarboi Annan.

But the Chairman of the Vetting Committee of the NDC, Mr Alex Segbefia took a decision to clear the Nii Yarboi Annan to contest the primary, the development which didn’t sit down well with the supporters of Nii Ashie Kotey who got furious to destroy properties in the party’s regional office worth thousands of Ghana cedis

The incident has since been reported to the Greater Accra Regional Police Command for the necessary action.

However, the vetting was successfully done and with the balloting, Micheal Nii Yarboi Annan took number position, whilst Emmanuel Nii Okai Laryea is number three following Nii Ashie Kotey who is number two.