Odododiodioo Constituency Receives Ramadan Donations From Mannaf Adjei Sowah

The Odododiodioo Constituency Executive Committee, led by Samuel Boadi, Constituency Chairman, was represented by the Second Vice Chairperson, Hajia Fatimatu Amankwah, to receive food donation in support of Polling Station Officers and Electoral Area Coordinators for the Ramadan, today at the Constituency Party Office. The donation was made by a philanthropist and financier of the constituency, Hon. Mannaf Adjei Sowah.

In his remarks, the Accra Technical University (ATU) Tescon Patron, laid emphasis on the need to reach out during Ramadan. “Ramadan is a holy month meant for fasting. Every act of charity has a double return to the giver. As part of my support to my beloved constituency, I am donating these food items to all Muslim Polling Station Officers and Electoral Area Coordinators to aid in their Ramadan” he said.

The over 260 packaged items included a pillow-sachet of Milo, a pack of Lipton, sugar, tin of milks and A1 bread.

Also present was Nii Lankai Samuel Lamptey, Secretary, Malik Odenkey Abbey, Assistant Secretary, Nana Yaw Osei Asibey Kensah, Ag Organizer, Mustapha Abubakar, Dep. Organizer, Habib Bashir Mohammed, Nasara Coordinator, Lardi Sulley, Deputy Nasara Coordinator and Osumanu Awudu, Communication Officer

The Constituency Executive Committee is grateful for such overwhelming gesture of generosity and extends gratitude to Hon. Mannaf Adjei Sowah.