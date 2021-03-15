The Odorkor Divisional Police Command has seized 55 motorbikes to help deal with crimes committed with bikes.

The riders were also detained for screening and, if found culpable, would be prosecuted.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge, Head of Public Affairs Unit of the Command, made this known to the Ghana News Agency on Monday.

She said on March 13, 2021, at about 1620 hours, the Odorkor Divisional Command, led by the Commander, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Mr Baffour Apenteng, with support from the Regional Operations, embarked on an operation to clamp-down on the activities of illegal motor riders within its jurisdiction.

“During the exercise, the team visited the Kaneshie First Light, Darkuman Junction, Odorkor Traffic Light and Kwashieman Traffic Light and the 55 motorbikes were impounded for screening and further action,” she said.

DSP Tenge said over the weekend the Kaneshie Division also conducted a similar operation and impounded 60 motorbikes bringing to a total of 115 so far.