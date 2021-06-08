A Ghanaian-based Nigeria musician Ottomi Patrick Akhere also known in the showbiz circle as Oduma Essan is set to clang it out with the Ghanaian award-winning artiste Kwami Eugene at an Accra High Court over copyright issues.

“A permanent injunction order restraining the defendant from the continuation of the infringement of the Plaintiff’s economic and copyright in the “Show Body” music video,” a copy of the writ sighted by Capitalnewsonline.com reads.

Oduma is seeking a declaration that the defendant Kwami Eugene infringed the economic and copyright rights of Plaintiff when he (Kwami Eugene) duplicated Plaintiff’s “Show Body” music video.

“The Plaintiff says that the first release and/or publication of his “Show Body” audio and music video works took place in the Federal Republic of Nigeria on or about 17th July 2020 and 5th September 2020 respectively,” the had it.

Oduma said about 9th October 2020, Kuami Eugene without the consent of the plaintiff went ahead and released a music video also titled “Show Body” with literal and technical similarities to his Show Body song.

Additionally, Oduma is demanding special damage of one hundred and twenty thousand Ghana cedis (GHS 120,000) being the expenses incurred by him in the release of his “Show Body” music video.

Meanwhile, Capitalnewsonline.com has also learnt that the Lawyers of Kwami Eugene has also open defense in order to clang it out squarely in court.

