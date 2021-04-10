Mr Seth Kwame Acheampong, Eastern Regional Minister, has said several road infrastructure projects will be rolled out in Odumase Krobo area of Eastern Region to boost economic activities and enhance social lives of the people.

He said a dual carriage road would be constructed from the Greater Accra Region through Akuse junction in the Eastern Region to improve transportation of good and services.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has declared 2021 as the second year of roads as part of the national development and transformation agenda.

Mr Acheampong said already, several roads have been awarded on contract in the region.

He was speaking when he paid a courtesy call on the Konor of Manyan Krobo Traditional Area, Nene Sakite II.

The Minister congratulated Nene Salute II on his sterling leadership as president of Eastern Regional House of Chiefs.

The Konor was also commended for his leadership abilities in his traditional area and fostering progress in the chieftaincy institution.

Mr Acgeampong said his appointment as the regional minister was to serve the people and called for unity and togetherness to develop the region.

Nene Sakite II on his part called on the regional minister to collaborate with traditional authorities to help him deliver on his mandate.

He also called on traditional leaders to come together to dedicate themselves to the development agenda of Eastern Region.

He said traditional rulers have seen the works of the president on roads and other infrastructure development being undertaken in Upper Manya and Lower Manya Korbo municipalities.

Nene Sakite II said they know of some major road projects which were ongoing at Oterpolu and Opreayo.

However, he appealed for the completion of Oborpah L.A School block, which he said had been neglected for many years.

He said completing the school building would give more space for school children to study in a more comfortable academic environment.