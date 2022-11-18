Odumase Okanta community launches two-year self-help development plan

The chiefs and people of Odumase Okanta, a farming community in the Eastern Region, has launched a two-year development plan to speed up the growth of the community.

Projects envisaged under the plan include the construction of a daycare centre and a six-classroom block with an office and a storeroom at Odumase Okanta.

Mr Ebenezer Asamoah, the Youth Leader (Mmrantehene) of the town, who spoke on behalf of the Abusuapanyin George Asah Bekoe of the Asare Kofi Asona Mensah Family of Akuapem Akropong, said the family had vast acres of land and that at least 100 acres would be offered for developmental projects.

Abusuapanyin Asah Bekoe said the projects earmarked in the plan would be undertaken through communal labour and self-help contributions by the people.

He said education was a major concern and promised to offer roofing materials and furniture for the schools when completed.

He appealed to philanthropists, non-governmental organisations and the Ghana Education Service to extend support to the project to enhance education in the area.

Abusuapanyin Asah Bekoe mentioned some of the beneficiary communities as Odumase Okanta, Warabeba Odumase Kwadwo Fosu, Oboakahia, Djatsui New Town and Obedeka.