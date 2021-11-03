Odumase Spartans win against Kpong Youngstars

Odumase Spartans Volleyball club won 3-2 against Kpong Young Stars in a hard-fought victory in the final group matches of the Eastern Regional Volleyball league match played at the Kpong Volleyball Court.

Spartans wasted no time as they won the first set 25-16 against Kpong Youngstars, however, the Youngstars organised themselves well and won the second set 25-18, and went on to win the third set 32-30.

Spartans knowing the threat from their opponents at this time of the game became more focused going into the fourth set which enabled them to win 25-16.

At this point it was 2-2 as both teams were prepared for the last, however, it was Spartans that won the fifth set 15-11, coming victorious in the game.

In the other match played in the Asuogyaman/Krobo zone, defending champions A.S Spikers from Asutsuare defeated Atimpoku Bridge Spikers 3-1.

A.S Spikers won the first set 25-18, lost the second set 16-25 to Bridge Spikers, but, A.S Spikers came back strongly to win the third and fourth sets 25-23 and 25-21.

In the Akuapem /Juaben zone, Mampong Ubuntu club defeated Okere United way 3-0.

Ubuntu won the first, second and third sets 25-20, 25-20 and 25-19 respectively.

In the other match between Koforidua Unity club and Sunset volleyball club, Sunset failed to turn up for the match, therefore all the points were awarded to Unity club.