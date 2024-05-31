Odumse Shootings; Dodowa Police Commended For Bold Steps In Dealing With Landguard Activities

The Dodowa District and Divisional Police Command have been Commended for ensuring peace and safety in the Odumse community and that of the Greater Ningo Alliance enclave.

The commendation follows the recent arrest of some landguards hired by certain individuals in the Wedokum community, a neighbouring town, to cause distrubances in the Odumse community.

Reports on the 12th of May, 2024 revealed that some suspected land gurads contracted by one Samuel Kwame Tetteh, a principal Elder of Wedokum to cause mayhem in Odumse, shot and wounded some officials of the Odumse Tradtional Council who had gone to stop an ongoing construction work on a disputed land in Odumse. The victims who sustained gunshot wounds were rushed to the hospital in a bid to save their lives.

The Dodowa police in a swift response, arrested 3 out of the 7 suspects who had gone into hiding. The suspects were immediately arraigned before a Circuit Court in Ashaiman, only to be released on bail under questionable circumstances after Police at the Tema Community had reported to the court that the suspects were food-poisoned.

The Odumse Traditional Council, who were not satisfied with the conduct of the Tema Community Two Police in the matter, commended the Dodowa Police Command for their immense contribution to ensuring peace and stability in Odumse and the Northern Ningo Alliance Areas.

Prince Tetteh Emperor Fiesu, a prince of Odumse and Secretary to Nene Fiesu Gblie III the Chief of Odusme, shotdown earlier media reportage which seeks to suggest that the Dodowa District and Divisional Police Command have failed in handling land and chieftaincy issues in the area. According to him, if not the good work done by leaders and personnel of the Command, the Odumse and the Northern Ningo Alliance townships would have been a bloodbath township due to the continuous threats on their lives and properties by the Wedokum Community. He said, but not for the swift response by the police in the 12th May incident, many lives would have been lost in a possible reprisal attack.

He commended both the District and Divisonal Commanders, Supt. Nathan Apraku Yeboah, Chief Supt. Emmanuel Nii Annan Ofori, respectively, and the disvisional crime officer, Madam Benewa Abena Kwabena, for their immense support and dedication to ensuring peace in Odumse and the whole Dodowa/Shai Osu-Doku District at large.

He called on the interior minister and the IGP to support the command with the needed logistics and personnel to double up their operations and clamp down on persons causing troubles in Odumse and the Greater Northern Ningo Alliance enclave.