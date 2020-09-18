The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, in collaboration with the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) and the Kwahu Traditional Authority is scheduled to commission the upgraded Odweanoma Paragliding Site on Monday, September 21, 2020.

A release issued to the Ghana News Agency said the site had been upgraded to further improve the facility into a model event ground capable of supporting all year round recreational activities.

“It includes the construction of a new entrance post, fencing of the event ground, paving of the entire event area, construction of an enclosed VIP catering area, resurfacing of viewing partition and installation of additional overhead polytanks,” it said.

The release said busts of the Late Jake Otanka Obetsebi Lamptey, former Minister of Tourism and Modernization of the Capital City, and Ferdinand Ayim will be unveiled as part of the commissioning.

Plaques will also be placed at the site to acknowledge the contributions and support of individuals who have championed the development and growth of the sport in Kwahu, Atibie.

The release said the ‘Yenkohu Kwahu’ Festival, organised in collaboration with the Kwahu Professionals Network, was the second edition since its inception and would be on the theme: “Our Home, Our Strength, Our Heritage”.

The Festival would be held as part of activities to promote domestic tourism and the GTA’s flagship campaign dubbed: “See Ghana, Eat Ghana, Wear Ghana and Feel Ghana.”

Activities lined up include the Akwaaba BBQ at the Mpraeso Social Centre, exploring of historical sites like Aduamaa Palace, Omo Tuo and Fufu party, and health walk.

The Paragliding Festival, which is one of the flagship events on the tourism calendar, is organised twice every year by the Ghana Tourism Authority.