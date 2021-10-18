Odwira Fight Night: Musah Lawson Wins National Super Welterweight Title

Ghana Prisons Officer and boxer, Musah Rahman Lawson was the happiest man on Sunday at Akropong when he beat Bernard Ayitey Tagoe via a round two TKO to become the new Ghana Super Welterweight Champion.

The event put up by S3 Promotions was highly attended and the boxers on the bill put up marvelous display of boxing.

Welterweight Nicholas Tagoe won by Rd 3 KO against Nathaniel Sosu.

Super Light, Matthias Nguah defeated Felix Crabbe in round four, while Henry Malm won via Rd 2 KO over Richard Mankattah in their Super Welterweight clash.

Super Middleweight Haruna Umaru beat John Mensah in round one, while Flyweight Isaac Aryeetey also won by a round 4 TKO over Jacob Tackie.

Super Fly Adam Hadeem Salamu beat Alfred Quaye in two rounds while Flyweight Mohammed “Golden Boy” Aryeetey won by a round three knock out against Dennis Nyarko.

Flyweight Michael “Black Spider” Abban defeated Emmanuel Laryea who got injured.

Former World Title Challenger Maxwell Awuku shrugged of a gallant challenge from Moses Dodzi to win in round five.

Budding talent, Prince ‘The Buzz’ Larbie was the toast of fans as he thrilled them with his scintillating artistry in an exhibition bout.

The maiden show powered by S3 Promotions / Box Office was very successful.

The Chief Of Akropong and Sports Minister Hon. Mustapha Yusif were among the dignitaries who graced the show.

Other were MC Sam Gold, King Promise, Mugeez and Bukom Banku.