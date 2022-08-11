OECD Oil Stocks Rose by 6.2Mln Barrels in June, Global Stocks Fell by 5Mln Barrel – IEA

The commercial oil and oil products stocks in the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) rose by 6.2 million barrels in June month-on-month, while global stocks fell by 5 million barrels, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its monthly report on Thursday.

“Global observed inventories fell by a marginal 5 mb in June, with a drawdown in both OECD and non-OECD stocks partially offset by an increase in oil on water,” the report read, adding that “in June, OECD total industry stocks increased by 6.2 mb, to 2 681 mb, but remained 292.1 mb below the five-year average.”