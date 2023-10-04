Ofankor Building Collapse: Contractor Ignores Assembly’s Orders To Stop Work

A preliminary investigation into the Ofankor building collapse revealed that, the project doesn’t have permit and was being executed under the supervision of a caretaker.

This was revealed by the Municipal Chief Executive Officer (MCE) for Ga North Municipal Assembly Hon. Simons Sekyim who noted that, the Ga North Municipal Assembly Engineer’s attention was drawn to the development at a site and a team was dispatched to stop the construction which was at the 1st floor level and demanded structural integrity report for possible permit or demolition.

He said, owners of the said building failed to produce that and continue constructing in the night and on weekends, in a gated compound.

He said, the Ga North Municipal Engineers led by the head of works Ing. Boampong Afrifa finally got access and forced their way into the ever-enclosed site and discovered serious structural defects including sinking of the building.

“The caretaker after averting his mind to this serious defect got scared and called the main owner and asked that they evacuate the items from the premises. In the process, the building just dropped in a pancake collapse,” he said.

The MCE gave this revelation when he presented 1200 dual desks to be distributed to 33 schools in the municipality to help boost education.

Presenting the desks, the MCE said the gesture was meant to increase enrolment and also offer students a sound environment to study.

According to him the presentation was to replace broken desks and add up to existing ones to equip the learning environment.

He said, books, uniforms and construction of more classroom blocks among others in the municipality were means of ensuring everyone of school going age got access to education.

“I believe this classroom furniture will be of much benefit and facilitate the teaching and learning process”, he added.

Receiving the furniture, Mrs. Esther Jones – Safo Municipal Education Director for Ga – North thanked the MCE and promised to ensure that the desks were put to good use.

The MCE also took the opportunity to donate mattresses, buckets, pumping machine, wellington boots, blankets and drinking cups to the Ga North Municipal NADMO.