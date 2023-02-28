Off-grid projects urged to boost Africa’s green energy quest

Robust investment in community-based off-grid power solutions that harness solar, wind and geothermal will be key to Africa’s transition to green energy that promises greater climate resilience and inclusive growth, senior officials said Monday.

Clemencia Torres de Mastle, senior economist at Energy Sector Management Assistance Program, said that by channeling resources towards off-grid projects, African countries will address energy poverty, under-development and the climate crisis simultaneously.

“The off-grid solutions once accelerated have the capacity to address the energy gap and leapfrog Africa to another level of development. So there is a need to address red tape and technological hurdles that limit investments in off-grid power solutions,” de Mastle said in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi during the five-day 7th Mini Grid Action Learning Event convened by the World Bank, Kenya’s Ministry of Energy and Petroleum, Africa Minigrid Developers Association.

More than 600 delegates including senior policymakers, industry leaders, researchers and innovators are attending the forum, which lasts from Monday to Friday, to network and share knowledge and best practices on deploying mini-grids to help connect underserved communities in Africa.

According to de Mastle, Africa was ripe for a green energy revolution that promises shared prosperity, job creation and climate resilience for communities once governments come up with policy incentives to attract private sector investments in mini-grids in the underserved regions.

World Bank’s Operations Manager for Kenya, Rwanda, Somalia and Uganda Camille Nuamah said that targeted investments in off-grid solutions will lower the cost of electricity in Africa besides transforming the livelihoods of local communities through improved agricultural productivity and access to quality education and health services.

Nuamah said that scaling up of off-grid energy solutions in the continent will be sustained once governments and the private sector invest in new technologies like smart meters and longer shelf-life batteries. Enditem