Off Ryine: Rising Star from Kampala Making Waves in Afrobeat and R&B

Off Ryine, born Kalumba Ashiraf Abubakari Mudathiru, is a talented musician hailing from Kampala, Uganda.

Under the guidance of Lot Fire Records, he has emerged as a notable figure in East Africa’s music scene.

His journey, marked by influences from artists like Madoxx Ssemanda Sematimba and Eddy Kenzo, showcases his passion for Afrobeat, R&B, Pop, and Dancehall.

With hits like ‘Potential’ and collaborations with local talents, Off Ryine continues to evolve, aiming to establish himself globally while inspiring aspiring musicians with his dedication and unique sound.