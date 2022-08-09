Offer prescribed prayers, sacrifices against ritual murders in Wa – Chief calls

The overlord of the Wala Traditional Area, Naa Fuseini Seidu Pelpuo IV, has directed the landlords (Tenddeme), Imans (Limaanhi), and leaders of other religious groups to offer the prescribed prayers and sacrifices against murders in the Municipality.

“I assure all that the outcome of the prayers and sacrifices will not be pleasant for those who will be foolhardy to try to test their efficacy,” he said.

Naa Pelpuo said this during a media briefing in Wa on Monday on the alleged ritual murders and steps the Traditional Council had taken to curb the menace.

He urged the public to support the Tenddeme, Limaanhi, and the religious leaders in the prayers and sacrifices saying; “We should contribute to make this possible to ensure that we flush out the murderers amongst us.”

He said the Council would also hold talks with the police over possible joint police/civilian patrols to help fight crime.

“The negative effects of these murders on socio-economic activities in the traditional area cannot be quantified, and if measures are not taken to stop them, other areas of our lives would also soon be affected,” he explained.

Wa Naa also commended the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr George Akuffo Dampare, for his resolve to fight the menace.

He said the IGP’s decision to send personnel of the Police Service to beef up the Intelligence and Information Gathering Unit of the Upper West Regional Police Command to unravel the perpetrators of the heinous acts showed his commitment to fighting crime.

The Chief observed that the killings were continuing because some people were shielding the perpetrators of the crime saying: “We cannot fight this crime by being complicit through our own inactions and silence.’’

“No matter the efficacy of our security apparatus, it will still be hopeless if we refuse to supply it with relevant information.”

In the spate of three months, three murder cases had been recorded in Wa including a 60-year-old private security man of a school at Napogbakole, a suburb of Wa and shallowly buried on April 18, 2022, and another unidentified man at SNNIT, also a suburb of Wa, and shallowly buried on June 16, 2022.

The latest incident was the killing of a 62-year-old private security man at Kpaguri in Wa with his stomach cut open and buried in an uncompleted building near his place of work on July 31, 2022.