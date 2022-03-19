Office For Ho-Dome JHS Headmistress Commissioned

Mama Attrato II, the Queenmother of Ho-Dome and Dr Robert Doh, a medical doctor, have commissioned the Headmistress office of Ho-Dome Junior High School after renovation.

The facility was renovated by Dr Doh at a cost of GHC7,000.00 to provide a conducive environment for the Headmistress to perform her duties.

Dr Doh, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said school administration was a critical job hence the need for a conducive place for those in charge to undertake their duties effectively.

He said as an old boy of the school, the support was his little contribution to “the school that made me who I am today and to raise high the flag of Ho-Dome Evangelical Presbyterian Basic School.”

Dr Doh, who is also renovating the staff common room of the school, urged the old students to support the school to address the challenges affecting effective academic work.

He said education was a key that opened great doors of opportunities and charged the students not to limit themselves but to work hard to reach a pinnacle in life.

Mama Attrato, whose appeal through GNA yielded the result, said she was happy to see the facility renovated and was grateful to Dr Doh for the gesture.

She said it was good for students to give back to their Alma mater in various ways to enhance effective and quality education delivery in the schools.

Mama Attrato, who is also an old student, called on other old students to come to the aid of the school to solve the problems and to make the school one of the best in the country.

Mr Francis Kpovi, the Human Resource Manager, Ho Municipal Educational Directorate, who graced the short ceremony, thanked Mama and Dr Doh for contributing to face-lifting the office.

Madam Patience Mawuse Tornu, the Headmistress of the school, said the facility would go a long way to enhance the effective administration of the school.