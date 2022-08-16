Office of the Registrar of Companies to register all business entities

The Office of the Registrar of Companies (ORC), a newly established public institution, has been mandated to register and regulate all types of business entities in Ghana.

This follows the successful launch of the ORC by the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on 22 July, 2022.

A statement signed by Mrs Jemima Mamaa Oware, Registrar Of Companies, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the Office, established by the Companies Act 2019, (Act 992) was hived off from the Registrar-General’s Department (RGD) as a separate financially autonomous office.

The office will be responsible for the registration of all Private/Public Companies, which are Limited /Unlimited by Shares, Public/Private Companies Limited by Guarantee.

The rest are External Companies, Sole Propietorships, Subsidiary Business Names, Partnerships, Limited Partnerships and Professional Bodies.

Other functions of the ORC, it said, would include serving as the Regulator of Insolvency Practitioners under the Corporate Insolvency and Restructuring Act 2020 (Act 1015) and its Amendment, (Act 1031) as well as the Official Liquidator for Government Institutions.

The statements said the ORC would manage its finances and fixed assets and appoint Inspectors, Receivers or Managers to ensure the effective compliance with the Companies Act, 2019(Act 992).

It said the RGD would no longer be responsible for Business registrations, however, it would perform other functions, including the registration of marriage, Industrial Property Rights, Public Trusts and Administration of Estates.

According to the statement, the Registrar-General was meant to temporarily perform the functions of the Registrar or Companies under the ORC from the onset, which should have been set up 55 years ago.

So, it has now been established in line with the original intent of the framers of the Companies Act, 1963, (Act I79).

It reminded the public that the ORC would continue to operate from the same premises with the RGD in all branches across the country namely; Accra, Kumasi, Takoradi, Tamale and Sunyani until the construction of its Head Office was completed and its operations moved there.

It urged the public to contact the ORC on 055-765-3130/030-266-6180/030-266-4691. WhatsApp/Telegram on 055-765-3130 or any of our social media handles @ORC GHANA for further inquiries.