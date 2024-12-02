Office of the Special Prosecutor to Monitor 2024 Elections for Corruption and Unfair Practices

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has announced plans to deploy its officers to over 40,000 polling stations across Ghana during the presidential elections on December 7, 2024.

This deployment aims to monitor and investigate potential corruption and corruption-related offenses during the voting process.

The OSP, under the leadership of Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng, intends to utilize its anti-corruption mandate to ensure the integrity of the 2024 general elections. The office will focus on preventing, controlling, and addressing corruption, fraud, and unfair practices related to the elections. While the exact number of OSP officers available for deployment to all polling stations across the country’s 16 regions and 276 constituencies is not yet clear, the office has made it clear that it will actively monitor election activities.

In a statement, the OSP cautioned all election officials, including those responsible for vote counting, collation, and transmission of results, that falsifying vote counts or making false returns is a serious offense. The OSP also reminded the public that several election-related corrupt activities, such as vote buying, vote selling, intimidation, threats of violence, impersonation, and electoral fraud, are strictly prohibited by law. The office emphasized its readiness to act promptly if any such offenses are identified during the election process.

The OSP’s proactive involvement in the 2024 elections is intended to deter corrupt practices and ensure a fair and transparent election.