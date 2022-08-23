Officers warned to desist from illegal validation

Officers validating employees on government’s payroll have been warned to desist from illegal validation of absentee staff to avoid prosecution.

Nana Eric Agyeman-Prempeh, the Director-General (D-G) of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) gave the warning at the national launch of the Organisation’s staff headcount in Sunyani.

He said any official of the Organisation who was caught in such an act would not only be surcharged but sacked and be prosecuted.

Nana Agyeman-Prempeh said the head count, aimed at eliminating ghost names from the government’s pay roll was a nationwide exercise authorised by the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning.

He cautioned the designated officers to prioritise it as the Organisation would not be spared in the Auditor-General’s report if payment of unearned salaries were detected in their payment vouchers.

Nana Agyeman-Prempeh advised staff to attach seriousness to the exercise by availing themselves with necessary documents for counting to ensure the presence of their names on the pay roll for the Organisation to have a clean payroll.

He announced all internal auditors would be enrolled unto the electronic salary payments validation system as part of the monitoring actions for the exercise.

Nana Agyeman-Prempeh mentioned the need for equal distribution of staff, saying where there was excess number in particular a Municipality/District, some would be transferred to other areas of smaller staff strength in the region for effectiveness of the Organisation’s educational work.

Mr. Konlaabig Rasheed, the Bono Regional Director of the Organisation stated the region’s numerical strength was 198 with the highest of staff of 33 for Sunyani West Municipality and Sunyani Municipality, 22 whilst the Berekum West District is having the least number of four staff.