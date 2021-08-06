Official: Hearts bids for Gladson Awako

Accra Hearts of Oak Sporting Club has expressed interest in the services of Gladson Awako of Accra Great Olympics.

In a letter to Great Olympics, the 2020/21 league champions are asking about the availability of the player, who was instrumental in the resurgence of Olympics in the just-ended season.

Hearts in waiting on Olympics for the availability of the player to enable them to commence negotiations.

Hearts is seeking to augment their squad for the next Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) Champions League later in the year.