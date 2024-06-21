Official Launch of ECOWAS Gender Programmes in Côte d’Ivoire

The ECOWAS Centre for Gender Development (ECGD) has launched its gender programmes in the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire, marking a significant milestone in advancing gender equality and empowerment within the region.

The launch event took place at the auditorium of the Office of the Prime Minister in Abidjan, under the patronage of His Excellency Mr Robert BEUGRÉ MAMBÉ, Prime Minister and Head of Government of Côte d’Ivoire.

The initiative is part of the ECOWAS Gender Strategy and Action Plan 2020-2030, focusing on gender-sensitive disaster risk reduction and other critical areas. It underscores ECOWAS’s commitment to collaborating closely with Member States, regional and international institutions, and civil society organizations to promote gender equality at all levels.

Participants:

His Excellency Dr. Omar Alieu TOURAY , President of the ECOWAS Commission

, President of the ECOWAS Commission Honourable Hadja Memounatou IBRAHIMA , President of the ECOWAS Parliament

, President of the ECOWAS Parliament Mrs Fatou SOW SARR , ECOWAS Commissioner for Human Development and Social Affairs

, ECOWAS Commissioner for Human Development and Social Affairs Mrs Massandje TOURE-LITSE , ECOWAS Commissioner for Economic Affairs and Agriculture

, ECOWAS Commissioner for Economic Affairs and Agriculture Honourable Veronica Kadie SESAY, Representative of the Economic Community of West African States Association of Women Parliamentarians (ECOFEPA)

Programmes Launched:

Medical and Financial Support for Obstetric Fistula: A program aimed at improving the health and dignity of women and girls suffering from obstetric fistula. Côte d’Ivoire benefits from ECOWAS’s support, including medical care, rehabilitation of care units, and training of medical and social work personnel. Promotion of Girls in Technical and Vocational Training: Providing scholarships to bright young girls from disadvantaged backgrounds to pursue specialized technical and vocational education in fields such as agricultural research, biotechnology, and molecular biology. Support for Women Processors: Economic empowerment of women involved in agricultural, fishery, and craft product processing through technical and financial assistance, enhancing their economic independence. 50 Million African Women Speak Project: Creating a virtual platform to empower women entrepreneurs through networking, sharing information, and accessing financial resources across Africa.

Collaborative Efforts:

These initiatives are implemented in collaboration with the Ministry for Women, the Family and Children (MFFE) and technical ministries, supported by the Ministry attached to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Integration and Ivorians Living Abroad through the ECOWAS National Office. They aim to achieve sustainable development goals by addressing gender disparities and promoting inclusive economic growth in the region.

The launch event reaffirms ECOWAS’s dedication to enhancing the role of women in West Africa’s development agenda, fostering a more equitable and prosperous future for all.