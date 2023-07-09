Official mascot for Afcon 2023 unveiled

The Confederation ooof African Football (CAF) proudly revealed the long-awaited and charismatic ambassador for the upcoming African Cup of Nations 2023.

The stage is now set for an unforgettable tournament as Africa’s premier football competition receives an enchanting companion, promising to ignite passion and unite fans from all corners of the continent.

The Ivorian people were first introduced to the event’s official mascot, “AKWABA,” at a premiere ceremony in Abidjan, which also marked the start of the event’s 190-day countdown. On January 13, 2023, the competition’s first game will take place.

AKWABA, which means welcome and is drawn from a native Ivorian language, embodies key ideals that make it a potent representation of the competition: hospitality, camaraderie, charity, and teamwork.

The Mascot connects with supporters, players, and nations and celebrates the spirit of teamwork by encouraging collaboration, respect for others, and fair play. It also delivers a true taste of Ivorian hospitality.