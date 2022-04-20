Official residence built for Presbyterian Church Moderator

The Presbyterian Church of Ghana has commissioned and handed over a six-bedroom official residence to its Moderator in Accra.

The residence, situated at Osu, contains a library, prayer room, guest room, and family area, kitchen and large compound for meetings and events.

Reverend Dr. Godwin Nii Noi Odonkor, Clerk of the General Assembly of the Church, said Moderators for years, had battled movement from place to place since there was no suitable official and ultramodern residence.

The former Moderator was, therefore, living in an old apartment near the new one that was in a dilapidated state, he said, adding that he was optimistic that the new facility would serve their needs and make them focus on their mandate.

Mr Tony Asare, the Project Consultant, said the architecture of the building considered the occupier of the building, his objective and philosophy.

They also designed it in a manner that would represent a ‘perfect imperfect vessel of God’ and speak the good news to anyone who entered the residence, he said.

Mr Asare said the next step was to furnish the house, complete administrative procedures and issue a practical completion certificate to the constructor.

They would also work on certificate of habitation and evaluation of property for property rate payment, while getting the house a new address number.

The Right Reverend Professor Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mantey, the Moderator of the Church, who prayed over the house with the former Moderator, Reverend Professor Emmanuel Martey, and other leaders of the Church, expressed gratitude to the Church for their generosity.