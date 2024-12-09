Official Results Confirm Mahama’s Victory in Ghana’s 2024 Presidential Election

The Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana officially declared John Dramani Mahama, the candidate from the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), as the winner of the 2024 presidential election on Monday evening.

EC Chairperson Jean Mensa confirmed that Mahama secured 56.55% of the total valid votes, defeating Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), who garnered 41.61%. The results were based on 267 of the 276 constituencies, with the remaining nine constituencies still pending. However, Mensa clarified that even if all the outstanding votes were included, they would not alter the final outcome.

“By the powers vested in me as the returning officer of the presidential elections, I hereby declare His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, representing the NDC, as the winner of the 2024 presidential election and the president-elect of the Republic of Ghana,” she stated.

Mahama, born in 1958 in the Savannah region, previously served as Ghana’s president from 2012 to 2017. His victory marks a significant political milestone, signaling a return to power after his defeat in the 2016 election.