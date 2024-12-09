Official Results of the 2024 Ghana Presidential Election

In a decisive victory, John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has been declared the winner of Ghana’s 2024 presidential election, marking a significant political comeback.

Mahama, who previously served as president from 2012 to 2016, defeated his main rival, Mahamudu Bawumia of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), with a commanding 56.55% of the vote.

Bawumia, the NPP candidate and Vice President under the outgoing President Akufo-Addo, garnered 41.61% of the vote. The election results, confirmed by the Electoral Commission of Ghana on December 9, 2024, show a clear mandate for Mahama, who secured 6,328,397 votes, while Bawumia received 4,657,304 votes.

The race also saw several independent candidates and smaller party candidates participate, but none were able to mount a serious challenge to the top two contenders. Among them, Nana Kwame Bediako, an independent candidate, finished with 84,440 votes, representing 0.75% of the total vote share.

Despite the clear victory for Mahama, the election was marred by delays in the collation process, particularly from nine constituencies where political tensions and protests delayed the final results. However, the Electoral Commission confirmed that these delays would not impact the overall outcome, with Mahama’s lead being insurmountable even if the missing results were added to Bawumia’s tally.

Mahama’s victory comes at a critical time for Ghana, as the country faces significant economic challenges. His victory speech emphasized a focus on economic recovery, tackling youth unemployment, and strengthening the nation’s infrastructure. As Mahama prepares for his second term in office, he has pledged to prioritize unity and address the pressing issues facing Ghanaians.

The election results bring an end to Akufo-Addo’s tenure, which will officially conclude on January 6, 2025. In a gracious concession speech, Bawumia called for national unity and a smooth transition of power, reflecting the high level of political maturity in Ghana’s democracy.

As Mahama’s team begins preparations for the inauguration in January, attention will now turn to the challenges of governance and how the country will navigate its next chapter under new leadership.

Below is the full result of the presidential election:

NO. NAME OF CANDIDATE NAME OF PARTY VOTES OBTAINED 1 Mahamudu Bawumia NPP 4, 657,304 – 41.61% 2 Daniel Augustus Lartey GCPP 16,673 – 0.15% 3 Akua Donkor GFP DECEASED 4 Christian Kwabena Andrews GUM 16,461 – 0.15% 5 Kofi Akpaloo LPG 5,219 – 0.09% 6 Mohammed Frempong NDP 4,413 – 0.04% 7 Nana Akosua Frimpomaa CPP 23,396 – 0.21% 8 John Dramani Mahama NDC 6,328,397 – 56.55% 9 Hassan Abdulai Ayariga APC 17,461 – 0.16% 10 Kofi Koranteng IND. 3,320 – 0.03% 11 George Twum Barima IND. 3,091 – 0.03% 12 Nana Kwame Bediako IND. 84,440 – 0.75 13 Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen IND. 31,202 – 0.28

