Official urges stronger health systems in west Africa

West African countries need to build stronger health systems to achieve universal health coverage (UHC) by 2030, a senior official said Friday.

Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Assembly of Health Ministers, made the comment during the maiden Extraordinary General Assembly of Health Ministers of ECOWAS on UHC.

“Strong health systems are critical to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and UHC in ensuring good standards of health and equitable health outcomes for all,” said Agyeman-Manu, who is also Ghana’s health minister.

“ECOWAS member states must strengthen their health systems to ensure they are equitable, resilient, and capable of meeting everyone’s needs in individual countries and collectively as a sub-region,” he said.

He called for greater efforts from all countries to fully achieve UHC by 2030.

The three-day assembly, which began on Wednesday, brought together government officials from ECOWAS member states to share country experiences and learn from best practices for achieving UHC. Enditem