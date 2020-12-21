One of the US top health officials said a third Covid-19 vaccine could be approved for emergency use sometime next month.

Admiral Brett Giroir, an assistant secretary at the Department of Health and Human Services, said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that data about a new vaccine, from Johnson & Johnson and Janssen, was expected soon.

The US has already approved vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna which are being administered, despite some complications with distribution.

Giroir added that he was confident that anyone who wanted to receive the vaccine would be able to do so by June.

However, Giroir’s optimism was undercut by Vivek Murthy, president-elect Biden’s nominee for Surgeon General.

“It may be closer to mid-summer or early fall when this vaccine makes its way to the general public,” Murthy said on “Meet the Press.”

There are more than 17.6 million coronavirus cases in the US, according to data from Johns Hopkins University and at least 316,000 people have died as of Sunday.