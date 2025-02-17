Officials’ Missteps Spark Outrage in Ghana Football

Papa Kwesi Nduom, the bankroller of the Elmina Sharks, has issued a strong rebuke of match officials following a contentious game between the Sharks and the Swedru All Blacks.

At the heart of the controversy was a dubious penalty awarded just 12 minutes into the match—a decision that Nduom believes set the stage for the misbehaviour that erupted later.

In a post on social media, Nduom expressed his dismay, stating that the penalty, which he deemed unjustified, was emblematic of the broader issues undermining Ghanaian football. “This cannot be Ghana Football,” he wrote, lamenting that the poor officiating not only jeopardized the integrity of the game but also led to chaos on the field. He recalled having to spend nearly half an hour calming both players and supporters, a task made even more challenging by what he described as an indifferent attitude from the match officials and the Match Commissioner. According to Nduom, one official’s priority appeared to be the police presence rather than ensuring fair play, a sentiment that raises serious questions about the standards currently governing first-division matches.

Nduom’s comments bring to light a recurring challenge in Ghana’s football scene—where inconsistent officiating not only affects game outcomes but also sows the seeds of dissent among fans and participants. His frustration is shared by many who argue that if these issues remain unaddressed, the sport will continue to suffer from both diminished trust and a decline in the quality of play. While the incident in Elmina is just one of many, it underscores an urgent need for systemic reforms to restore discipline and fairness in the game.

The controversy serves as a wake-up call for stakeholders across the Ghanaian football landscape. It is a reminder that the beauty of the sport hinges on fair and consistent officiating, and that any lapse in this fundamental aspect can have far-reaching consequences. As the debate continues, one thing remains clear: without a concerted effort to address these challenges, the future of Ghana football may well be at risk.