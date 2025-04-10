Officials Storm Home amid Allegations of Political Intimidation

On Tuesday, April 9, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour’s residence was reportedly stormed by officials from the National Intelligence Bureau.

The incident was raised on social media by NPP General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong using the hashtag #SayNoToStateIntimidation.

Frimpong claimed that the move is part of a disturbing trend of political pressure tactics aimed at silencing dissenting voices. His comments come amid recent allegations by an Assin South MP who noted that two suspicious flights had landed at Kotoka International Airport, suggesting links to drug trafficking and money laundering. Government officials dismissed the claims as unfounded, a response that has only deepened public concern over potential targeting of outspoken critics.

Observers note that the unfolding episode underscores broader tensions regarding the balance between national security measures and the protection of political expression. Stakeholders stress that the incident must be thoroughly investigated to determine if it represents a legitimate state response or a misuse of power against opposition figures.

The episode serves as a reminder that robust oversight and transparency are essential to ensure that state authority does not encroach upon democratic freedoms while addressing genuine security concerns.