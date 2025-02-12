Officials to Face Trial in Ghana Payroll Fraud Case

Six government officials are set to face trial following charges in a payroll fraud scheme that allegedly funneled public funds to non-existent employees.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor confirmed on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, that criminal charges have been filed at the High Court in Tamale, marking a significant milestone in Ghana’s ongoing fight against corruption.

The accused, drawn from the Ghana Education Service and the Controller and Accountant General’s Department, include former educators and administrative personnel.

Among those implicated are Yakubu Tahidu, once a teacher at Balogu M/A Junior High School in Yendi; Abdulai Abubakari Sadic, who coordinated payroll data for the GES in Yendi; Sammy Suuk, a schools improvement support officer for the Yendi North Circuit; headmasters Mohammed Yusif Jay and Osman Issahaku, both from Balogu M/A Junior High School; and Stafford Korletey Azudey-Barres, an assistant chief accounts technician based in Accra. These individuals are accused of orchestrating the inclusion of ghost workers on government payrolls, a maneuver that diverted funds intended for legitimate salaries.

The investigation, which began in late 2023, was a joint effort between the Office of the Special Prosecutor and the Controller and Accountant General’s Department. It followed an extensive corruption risk assessment and payroll audit in the Northern Region, targeting several educational institutions as well as the Tamale Teaching Hospital. The probe aimed to weed out fraudulent entries from the payroll system, recover misappropriated funds, and hold those responsible to account.

Commentators have hailed the case as a potential turning point in efforts to clamp down on payroll fraud—a long-standing issue that undermines fiscal accountability and erodes public trust in government institutions. Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng stressed during the press conference that the upcoming trial could set a legal precedent, signaling that the fight against corruption will not tolerate any deviation from the rule of law. Observers note that while the trial focuses on six individuals, the investigation may eventually uncover a broader network of fraudulent practices within the public sector.

The forthcoming trial at the High Court in Tamale is expected to attract significant public and media attention, reflecting the nation’s growing demand for transparency and accountability. As Ghana moves forward, many are watching closely to see if this case will inspire further reforms and more rigorous measures to protect public funds from mismanagement and corruption.