Ofori Amponsah, Adina, Epixode to mount stage with Maestro Kojo Antwi on Dec. 24

Three music sensational performers are set to mount the stage with the Maestro, Kojo Antwi, at the University of Professional Studies (UPSA) on December 24, 2024, for the 33rd edition of the “Kojo Antwi’s Annual Experience”.

The trio are a Ghanaian singer and a songwriter, Ofori Amponsah, nick named “Mr. All 4 Real”, Theophilus Nii ArdayOtoo known in the showbiz circles as “Epixode” and a Ghanaian-South Africansinger, songwriter, actress and sometimes a model, Adina Thembi Ndamse, knownin the entertainment industry as “Adina”.

The 2023 edition was dubbed “Get KojoAntwified” but that of the 2024 would be “Get Kojo Antwified II” which is expected to be an improved performance of the previous year. “Get Kojo Antwified” saw numerous creativities by Maestro Kojo Antwi with fans having the opportunity to sign their signatures on the giant photograph of the Maestro.

This year’s edition of the “Kojo AntwiExperience” and it is expected to be different from the previous ones as theMaestro seeks to improve on stage appearance and performances on a yearly basis.

“Get Kojo Antwified II” is anexperience full of creativity, fan, charming, entertainment and above all, fans getting closer to their music idol.

The legend in a social media post said “I am Happy to announce the Get Kojo Antwified 2 Concert. 24th December at the UPSA Auditorium, Legon. Visit kojoantwilive.com or dial *714*65# to get your tickets. Contact 024 508 5016 for enquiries Begin the Christmas Eve with Love Songs ️ ️ ️#KojoAntwi #MrMusicMan #TheMaestro”A 27-seconds thriller shared on his social media platforms depicts a splendid performance to be expected on the night. Ghana is coming out of a tense but peaceful general election and the only show to calm the nerves is “Get Kojo AntwifiedII” on December 24, 2024.

By Kweku Antwi-Otoo|3news.com|Ghana