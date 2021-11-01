Ofori Antwi stars as Legon Cities frustrate Hearts to earn a point

Legon Cities goalkeeper Eric Ofori Antwi delivered some stunning saves to deny Accra Hearts of Oak maximum points as both sides shared the spoils in a week one encounter of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The highly entertaining goalless draw game witnessed some wonderful defensive play from Legon Cities as they frustrated the home side who couldn’t capitalize on the numerous opportunities created.

The game started on a very cagey note but it was Hearts on the front foot as they searched for the opening goal of the game.

Hearts looked very dangerous in the final third and Legon Cities defender Issaka Mohammed delivered a last ditch goal line clearance to deny Afriyie Barnieh his first goal of the season.

The pressure from Phobians was relentless in the opening quarter of the game with Legon Cities goalkeeper Eric Ofori Antwi delivering two eye-catching saves to keep the game barren.

The clearest chance of the first half fell for Legon Cities attacker Jonah Attuquaye as he was left face to face with Hearts goalkeeper Richard Attah but the latter delivered a point blank save receiving applause from the teaming home supporters.

Legon Cities goalkeeper Ofori Antwi had a blistering outing in post for the Royals and once again delivered a stunning save from a good header from Isaac Mensah in the 33rd minute.

The very entertaining first half unfortunately had no goals.

Hearts begun the second half the same as the first and Ofori Antwi continued his impressive outing as he tipped Fatawu Mohammed’s shot over the bar in the 53rd minute.

The chances kept coming for Hearts but Ofori Antwi was again denied Kofi Kordzi the opener with a good save.

The defence of Legon Cities was rock solid as they defended everything through at them past the half hour drawing applause from the home fans.

Hearts came very close in breaking the deadlock but Salifu Ibrahim well taken free-kick struck the cross bar on the 70th minute mark.

Legon Cities frustrated the Hearts team as they looked to earn a point from the game and they did managed the game very well as both sides shared the points.