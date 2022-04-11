Ofori Atta Endorses Bawumia As Next Leader After Akufo-Addo

Minister of Finance Ken Ofori Atta has said that the Vice President of Ghana Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has proven beyond reasonable doubt that he is the type of person who can lead if Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo leaves.

The Finance Minister made this known when he spoke Accra-based Metro TV on the sidelines of the TESCON Forum held at the Millennium City where the Vice President made a presentation on the state of the economy.

Ken ofori Atta said the Vice President’s presentation lays out what the NPP government has done and the capacity to take the country to the transformation level.

“I think it lays out very distinctly what we have done as a party and the capacity to take us to the transformation level that we are talking about. Clearly for me, also makes it very evident to Ghanaians that we have the type of person who can lead after Nana Akufo-Addo leaves and that is reassuring,” he told Metro TV on the sidelines of the event Thursday.

The Vice President Bawumia during his presentation acknowledged that times are hard in Ghana but was reassuring that work is being done to assuage the plight of the people of Ghana.

He argued that the economy is currently struggling as a result of some global crisis and that it there is the need for the people of Ghana to support the government deliver a better life.

Comparatively, he said the NPP government had done very well in managing the economy but added that they will do more.

Also, a celebrated Investigative Journalist, Manasseh Azuri Awuni has stated that the role of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in changing the kind of politics that existed prior to his emergence cannot be swept under the carpet.

He indicates that politics in the country were characterized by vague slogans in elections as well as politics of insults he observed was worry.

“Politics in Ghana used not to focus on issues, and certainly not on the economy. Apart from vague slogans in elections, we used to worry so much about the “politics of insults”. The height or looks of candidates used to hold sway above critical issues affecting us”, he recounted.

He admits Dr. Bawumia sometimes engages in politics but he has influenced the political discourse in the country with his style which focuses more on the economy.

“Thanks to Bawumia, the economy is on the front burner all the time. He certainly does his own politics with the economy, but he has influenced our politics a great deal. We need this at all levels of our politics”, he observed.