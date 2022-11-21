Ofori-Atta Has Shattered NDC’s Economic Misinformation Strategy – Palgrave-Boakye-Danquah

According to Government Spokesperson on Governance and Security, Palgrave Boakye-Danquah, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has thwarted a National Democratic Congress (NDC) plan to mislead the people about the Ghanaian economy.

In order to respond to the accusations leveled against him by the Minority in Parliament, Mr. Ofori-Atta appeared before the 8-person ad hoc committee.

Among other things, he stated to the committee that he does not think the accusations have any merit.

He said that the claim that economic data was intentionally misreported to Parliament is wholly untrue.

“Since I became Finance Minister in 2017, I have served the nation with honesty and integrity. ”

“Accurate reporting has significantly improved at the Ministry of Finance under my direction.”

“The huge NDC plot to mislead Ghanaians about the state of our economy was dismantled by merely 34 pages of proof,” Palgrave Boakye-Danquah said in an interview with Samuel Huntor on Accra-based Original FM 91.9.

“The NDC reduced everything to politics in its effort to sanction Ken Ofori Atta which has no merit,” he continued.

“The course of the NDC is premised on falsehood, propaganda, and reasons which are not justifiable,” he added.

“There is no proof; only politics. Sadly, the NDC tends to make everything about politics. petition to cancel the 2021 election Evidence prevails.”