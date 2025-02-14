Ofori-Atta Notifies Chiefs of Staff Ahead of Abroad Trip, Lawyers Confirm

Lawyers for former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta have clarified that their client duly informed both the former Chief of Staff in early January and the current Chief of Staff of his travel plans abroad.

According to legal representatives, Ofori-Atta is currently undergoing medical observation and tests, with treatment decisions pending. This communication, they say, was part of the proper protocols observed before his departure.

In a related development, the Office of the Special Prosecutor declared Ofori-Atta a fugitive from justice on Tuesday amid investigations into alleged corruption and related offences. The inquiry encompasses a range of activities, including disputed contractual arrangements between Strategic Mobilization Ghana Limited and the Ghana Revenue Authority, a contentious contract termination involving the Electricity Company of Ghana and Beijing Xiao Cheng Technology, and questionable dealings related to both the National Cathedral project and a major Ministry of Health contract for servicing ambulance units.

Justice Kusi-Minkah Premo, one of Ofori-Atta’s lawyers, explained that a letter dated 24 January 2025 was left at his client’s security post while he was out of the country. The letter, which requested that Ofori-Atta appear in person at the OSP offices on Monday, 10 February 2025 at 10 am, was only brought to the attention of his legal team upon instruction from their client. Premo assured that, once the former minister is fit to return to Ghana, his team will promptly notify the authorities to reschedule his appearance.

This case has fueled intense debate over the handling of high-profile corruption investigations. While Ofori-Atta’s legal representatives insist that all necessary notifications were made, critics argue that his continued absence—and the circumstances surrounding his medical treatment—raise questions about the timing and transparency of the investigation.

As the saga unfolds, many observers are left to ponder whether the former minister’s medical condition is being used as a genuine reason for postponement or merely as a delay tactic. What remains clear is that the case underscores the broader challenges facing efforts to hold high-ranking officials accountable and highlights ongoing concerns about transparency in the management of government contracts and public funds.