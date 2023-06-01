Ofori-Atta Reaffirms Govt Commitment To Economic Stability To MTN Group Investors

Ghana’s Minister for Finance, Honourable Ken Ofori-Atta, and his delegation attended Day one of MTN Group’s Capital Markets Day in Johannesburg, South Africa. The accompanying delegation included Mr. Reginald Yofi Grant, CEO of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) and Mr. Solomon Asamoah, the CEO of the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund (GIIF) who participated in the panel on Ghana’s economic health, prospects, and opportunities at the event.

The first day of the Capital Markets Day afforded MTN investors the opportunity to better understand the market dynamics across the Group footprint, with speakers unpacking the key drivers of these markets and sharing some of the challenges and opportunities. Key speakers for the event included the Deputy Governor of the South African Reserve Bank Dr Rashim Cassim, CEO of South Africa’s Energy Council James McKay, Standard Chartered Bank’s Head of Research: Middle East and Africa, Razia Khan and Bismarck Rewane who is the Managing Director and CEO of Nigeria based Financial Derivatives Company.

In his speech, Minister Ofori-Atta talked about the role of Ghana’s mutual prosperity dialogue as a convening platform that will ensure that the private sector is at the centre of Ghana’s growth agenda. The Minister provided insights into Ghana’s macro-economic prospects to a group of MTN investors where he outlined the future prospects of Ghana, including the benefits and importance of the recently signed agreement with the IMF.

The Minister indicated that Ghana is “seeking partnerships to enable us to crystallise our ambitions of being the seed country for Africa’s economic and development renaissance.”

During his visit, the Minister accompanied by MTN Group Chairman, Mcebisi Jonas paid courtesy visits to the President of the Republic of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa and the country’s Minister of Public Enterprises, Pravin Gordhan.

The second day of the meeting, which is hosted by MTN Group CEO and President, Ralph Mupita, together with his senior leadership team, is an opportunity for MTN to unpack its progress, detail prospects and spell out plans for the MTN of tomorrow.

Ghana is a key market for MTN Group. The country has significant growth opportunities and MTN has already committed to invest $US1billion on capital expenditure.