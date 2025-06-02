Ofori-Atta unable to appear before OSP on June 2 due to health reasons

Sources close to Mr. Kenneth Ofori-Atta have confirmed that Mr. Ofori-Atta will not be physically present in Ghana on June 2nd to appear before the Office of Special Prosecutor as originally agreed. This is because of an unexpected negative change in Mr. Ofori-Atta’s health circumstances.

This medical update has been brought to the attention of the OSP by Ken’s lawyers and also brought to the attention of the Human Rights Court with medical reports.

The weekend saw a series of media reports suggesting that the Special Prosecutor, Mr Kissi Agyabeng, is expected to declare Mr Ofori-Atta wanted again if the latter fails to show up.

However, such a position from the OSP under the current circumstances will be odd.

Mr Ofori-Atta’s has a pending suit at the Human Rights Court challenging the OSP declaring him wanted as unlawful. The Judge has set 18th June for Ruling.

Indeed, the OSP issued a news alert on Thursday May 28 2025 on its X account confirming this:

“The Human Rights Court has adjourned to 18 June 2025 for a ruling on a motion filed by former Finance Minister Kenneth Ofori-Atta, seeking to restrain the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) from declaring him wanted, among other reliefs

“Mr Ofori-Atta is also asking the court to order the OSP to remove previous declarations from its social media platforms. His motion was moved by his legal team and is being contested by the OSP. The court will deliver its ruling on the matter on 18 June 2025,” the statement read.

As such, based on the OSP’s statement on X on May 28, it is extremely doubtful that – today June 1 2025 – the OSP will consciously issue any such threat to declare Mr Ofori-Atta wanted again as reported by several media outlets.

Mr Ofori-Atta’s lawyers have submitted to court full details of his current medical situation, including scheduled surgical procedures.

Sources also indicate that Mr Ofori-Atta has availed himself for the OSP interview to be carried out electronically, as permitted by the Electronic Transactions Act for the purposes of eliciting a Cautioned Statement while he continues with his medicals.