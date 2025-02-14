Ofori-Atta’s Faith Tested Amid Legal Turmoil

In a tense parliamentary session on Thursday, Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin shed light on former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta’s state of mind.

Facing a series of investigations—including deals linked to the energy and health sectors—the OSP has branded Ofori-Atta a fugitive, a label that appears to have struck a deep personal chord.

Afenyo-Markin revealed that despite the serious charges, Ofori-Atta is finding solace in his religious convictions. “He still knows that his God is with him,” the Minority Leader stated, noting that the former minister is currently away for medical treatment. This assertion adds a human dimension to a case often mired in legal and political complexities, suggesting that personal faith may be a critical source of strength during such turbulent times.

The legal entanglements stem from disputed contracts and procurement processes, including a controversial agreement between ECG and Beijing Jao, dealings related to the National Cathedral, and health ministry contracts. Meanwhile, Ofori-Atta’s lawyers maintain that the minister’s absence from Ghana—citing medical reasons—has complicated efforts to secure his cooperation with investigators. A letter from the OSP, which arrived while he was abroad, has only fueled the ongoing debate over the timing and fairness of his summons.

Political commentators note that the case not only raises questions about legal accountability but also underscores how deeply personal narratives, such as reliance on faith, can influence public perception. Critics argue that the “fugitive” label could have enduring repercussions on Ofori-Atta’s career and reputation, while supporters see his resilience as emblematic of a broader struggle between political power and personal conviction.

As the investigation continues, the controversy serves as a reminder that in high-stakes political battles, the intersection of law, personal belief, and public opinion can create a powerful, if unpredictable, dynamic. Observers are left to wonder whether faith will ultimately provide a pathway through the maze of legal challenges, or if the relentless scrutiny will prove overwhelming for a figure once at the helm of national financial policy.