Ofori-Atta’s Legal Team Cites Medical Leave as Explanation for Absence

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has taken a hard line against former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, declaring him a fugitive after he repeatedly failed to attend questioning in several high-profile investigations.

At a press briefing on February 12, 2025, Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng emphasized that Ofori-Atta’s nonappearance was not a matter of choice but a refusal to engage with inquiries into matters including contracts related to ECG, the National Cathedral project, and several dealings involving the Health Ministry. The OSP maintained that all available measures would be used to compel his return to face questioning.

In response, Ofori-Atta’s legal team has countered the prosecution’s claims by asserting that their client’s absence is entirely attributable to medical reasons. According to a letter from his lawyers, the invitation for in-person questioning, originally delivered on January 24, 2025, was received at a time when Ofori-Atta was out of the country. His team explained that proper notice had been given to both the former and current Chiefs of Staff regarding his departure for urgent medical treatment. The letter stressed that he is currently undergoing medical observation and testing, and that his return to Ghana will be communicated as soon as his health permits.

This clash between the prosecution’s insistence on accountability and the legal defense’s emphasis on personal health issues has not only intensified scrutiny over the ongoing investigations but has also sparked a broader debate about the intersection of legal processes and individual rights. Critics suggest that the situation raises important questions about the fairness of compelling a high-profile figure to appear in person while facing serious allegations, even as he contends with significant medical challenges. Meanwhile, observers note that the matter exemplifies the often complicated balance between public interest and personal circumstance in politically charged cases.

Despite the dispute over his whereabouts, Ofori-Atta’s lawyers have expressed a willingness to cooperate by providing any necessary information remotely until he is able to return to Ghana. As both sides prepare for the next phase of this unfolding drama, the case continues to be a focal point for debates on legal accountability and the potential influence of political and personal factors on judicial proceedings.