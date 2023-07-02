Ofori, Borteye win U-21 Table Tennis Championship 

Richard Ofori and Joanita Borteye emerged winners of the Under (U)-21 Ghana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) Championship held at the Hathiraman Hall at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday.

Ofori from the Blue Rose Club defeated Michael Yeboah of the Rising Star Club on 3-2 for the first place, while Francis Antwi of Hope Club and Solomon Danso of New Juabeng Club placed third.

In the U-21 Girls division, Joanita Borteye of Rising Star Club beat Augustina Baidoo of the Ghana Army on 3-0 for the first place whereas Mary Naa Borkor of Diamond Academy and Blessing Labanti of Blue Rose Club took the third place.

In the U-15 division, Derrick Assigbey of Ping Hopes Foundation beat Israel of Ashiaman on 3-2 for the first place while Prince Aklie of Ashiaman and Frank Adu-hene of Rising Star Club picked the third position.

Speaking to the media, Ofori expressed his excitement and also thanked his fans who came to the stadium to support him.

He said, “the competition was so difficult, but I try to achieve something due to the advice from my coach, I am calling on young boys interested in playing the game to join us as they will never regret it”.

Borteye said she came into the competition with a winning mentality because she won the women’s competition just last week Saturday.

She said, “I came into the competition as a champion from the last event, so I said to myself that I want to win again and with hard work and prayers I was able to make it”.

“The game wasn’t easy at all from the beginning till the end, my opponents were very good, and they gave me a tough time, but as I said earlier that I want to win again I have to fight harder.”