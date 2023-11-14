Ofori Atta set to present the 2024 budget statement to parliament on November 15

Ken Ofori-Atta, Minister of Finance, will submit the government’s 2024 Budget Statement and Economic Policy in Parliament on Wednes day, November 15.

This presentation will detail government’s income generation approaches and programs to address Ghanaians’ current economic concerns.

Speaking in an interview on Joy News in Accra, Mr. Ofori-Atta said the Ministry has consulted many stakeholders in the sector and has taken into consideration concerns of Ghanaians and organization about the increments in taxes and tax policies that make the economy unbearable for the common Ghanaian.

He said “It’s very important that looking at where we are as country, everything must be done to support the private sector to help them play a critical role in the recovery of the economy”.

He said they have meet with interest groups from the private sector and assures them their concerns will be surely addressed in the budget statement to bring a lasting solution to the several predicaments of Ghanaians.