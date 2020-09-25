The Oforikrom Municipal Directorate of Education has intensified public education on the Computerized School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS).

The aim is to help both parents and candidates who wrote the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) to understand the selection process to guide them to make the right selection of senior high schools and programmes of their choice.

Mrs. Dorothy Opare Baidu, Municipal Director of Education told the Ghana News Agency that the objective was to help reduce the complaints and frustration some parents went through after the placements.

She said, most parents do not take the selection exercise seriously only to come back after the placements to complain that their wards did not choose the schools and programmes given to them by the CSSPS.

Mrs. Baidu said her outfit was visiting all community information centres in the municipality to explain the processes and procedures in the selection exercise, adding that, basic school heads and teachers in the municipality were trained appropriately to help parents and candidates.

Parent Teacher Associations in the municipality were sensitized on the CSSPS. Mrs. Baidu, appealed to parents to work with teachers to identify the academic capabilities of their wards before selecting a particular school and programmes for their wards.

She also urged teachers asked to help in the process to do their work with due diligence since any mistake could affect the future of the pupils.