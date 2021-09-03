Oforikrom NCCE partners MTTD to promote road safety

A day’s seminar to foster an attitudinal change on the part of drivers to ensure safety on the road, has been held at Oforikrom, a Municipality within the Greater Kumasi area.

The programme, targeting commercial drivers from about 20 transport unions in the Municipality, was in line with the ongoing campaign to address recklessness on the road and related negative consequences.

“Our aim is to partner the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) to educate drivers and also enforce all the traffic regulations to mitigate the incidence of fatalities and injuries recorded on the road,” Madam Vera Ofei, the Municipal Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), said.

She said drivers were the most important stakeholders in the transportation industry and as such their knowledge of the motor traffic rules could be critical in saving many Ghanaian lives.

Madam Ofei said drivers had an obligation to embrace defensive driving in order to protect their colleagues, passengers and pedestrians.

“Promoting road safety is a shared responsibility and the NCCE, therefore, will continue to draw the attention of drivers in the Municipality of their roles and responsibilities for sanity to prevail,” she observed.

She lauded the Oforikrom Municipal Assembly for sponsoring the programme, saying the Commission would continue to sensitize the people on their civic responsibilities to enhance discipline in the society.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Bernice A. Konadu, MTTD Commander in-charge of the KNUST Police Station, took the drivers through the causes and effects of road accidents.

She also highlighted the offences and penalties associated with road usage, urging drivers to always abide by the law in their own interest.

Madam Georgina Opoku-Amankwaah, a legal practitioner, said ignorance of the motor traffic regulations and carelessness on the part of drivers ought to be tackled with seriousness.

This, she said, would help reduce to the barest minimum issues related to overloading and speeding, drunk-driving, wrongful overtaking and other forms of irresponsibility resulting in road crashes.