Saturday, November 30, 2024
More
    Dc B Ccf Ab C D B B C
    Politics

    Ofosu Ampofo Calls for Mass Voting in Protest Against NPP Government

    By: News Ghana

    Date:

    Former National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Ofosu Ampofo, has urged Ghanaians, particularly those in the Guan constituency, to channel their frustration with the current government into a strong voter turnout on December 7, 2024.

    In a recent address to the people of the Guan constituency, Ampofo emphasized that the appropriate way to express their discontent with the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) is through the ballot box, rather than through conflict or insults. He called for a unified, powerful vote in support of the NDC and its presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama.

    “People of Santrokofi, Akpafu, Lipke, and Lolobi, you must vote more than 100% for the NDC. I don’t accept anything less than 100%. If possible, go beyond that. Your anger should not be expressed through fighting or insults, but through your vote. On December 7, 2024, go with all the anger in your heart and vote for John Dramani Mahama to become President of the Republic of Ghana,” Ampofo urged the crowd.

    He also criticized the current government’s treatment of the region, highlighting the lack of adequate representation and development due to the absence of a Member of Parliament (MP) for the area. According to Ampofo, this lack of representation has deprived the constituency of crucial funds that would have been used to support local development projects.

    “The government has denied you representation and development. If you had an MP, you would have received your share of the common fund to help with district work and improve your constituency,” he stated.

    Previous article
    Dr. Bawumia Expresses Gratitude to Ghanaians for Embracing His Bold Vision
    Next article
    Massaeli Drops New Single “TOMAHAWK” – A Bold Love Anthem
    News Ghana
    News Ghanahttps://www.newsghana.com.gh/
    News Ghana is a premier news source that covers daily news of Ghana, Africa and the World over.

    Share post:

    Subscribe

    Electoral Commission

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    NPP’s Alfred Boateng Maintains Strong Lead In Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai – Survey Reveals

    Prosper Kay Prosper Kay -
    A recent survey conducted by Winners Business Consult sheds...

    Fifth Flower Community Fair 2024 

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    This event will be held at the University of...

    Prof. Ransford Gyampo Raises Concerns Over Ghana’s Political Landscape

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    Professor Ransford Gyampo, a Political Science lecturer at the...

    Massaeli Drops New Single “TOMAHAWK” – A Bold Love Anthem

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    Massaeli, the self-taught and self-made musician from Ghana, has...

    About us

    Ghana leading online news portal for executives in Ghana, Africa and around the World

    Address: No. 1 Ostwe Close Klannaa St, Box la 478, Accra

    Tel: +233 20 189 6055

    Email: newsghana101@gmail.com

    Menu

    The latest

    NPP’s Alfred Boateng Maintains Strong Lead In Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai – Survey Reveals

    Politics 0
    A recent survey conducted by Winners Business Consult sheds...

    Fifth Flower Community Fair 2024 

    News 0
    This event will be held at the University of...

    Prof. Ransford Gyampo Raises Concerns Over Ghana’s Political Landscape

    Politics 0
    Professor Ransford Gyampo, a Political Science lecturer at the...

    Subscribe

    © 2012-2024 News Ghana All Rights Reserved.

    error: Content is protected !!
    WP Radio
    WP Radio
    OFFLINE LIVE