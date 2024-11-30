Ofosu Ampofo Calls for Mass Voting in Protest Against NPP Government

Former National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Ofosu Ampofo, has urged Ghanaians, particularly those in the Guan constituency, to channel their frustration with the current government into a strong voter turnout on December 7, 2024.

In a recent address to the people of the Guan constituency, Ampofo emphasized that the appropriate way to express their discontent with the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) is through the ballot box, rather than through conflict or insults. He called for a unified, powerful vote in support of the NDC and its presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama.

“People of Santrokofi, Akpafu, Lipke, and Lolobi, you must vote more than 100% for the NDC. I don’t accept anything less than 100%. If possible, go beyond that. Your anger should not be expressed through fighting or insults, but through your vote. On December 7, 2024, go with all the anger in your heart and vote for John Dramani Mahama to become President of the Republic of Ghana,” Ampofo urged the crowd.

He also criticized the current government’s treatment of the region, highlighting the lack of adequate representation and development due to the absence of a Member of Parliament (MP) for the area. According to Ampofo, this lack of representation has deprived the constituency of crucial funds that would have been used to support local development projects.

“The government has denied you representation and development. If you had an MP, you would have received your share of the common fund to help with district work and improve your constituency,” he stated.