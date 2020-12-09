Mr. Felix Ofosu Kwakye’s attempt to annex the Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese (AAK) Constituency seat for the National Democratic Congress had failed.

He lost the bid with only 176 votes to the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP), Mr. Elvis Morris Donkor who had 25,048 as against Mr Ofosu Kwakye’s 24,872 votes.

The unexpected defeat of Mr. Kwakye Ofosu who was a Deputy Minister of Information under the previous NDC government was announced after the Electoral Commission’s certified results were announced.

Mr Ofosu Kwakye has conceded defeat and congratulated Mr Donkor.