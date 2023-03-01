OG Normar releases debut EP “The Price”

Rising Ghanian musician Nathaniel Anomah, popularly known in the music space as OG Normar, has released his first Extended Playlist (EP), titled “The Price”.

The EP was released on Saturday, February 26, 2023, on all Musical Service Providers (MSPs).

The EP has three songs which includes “O2” (Oxygen), “Hold On”, and “the EP”.

Dryllix Beat produced the first two songs and the last song was produced by Kobby Jaylor.

O2, which literally means Oxygen, speaks about the affection between two people who are in love, and praised the qualities of women saying “we cannot live without them”.

The chorus “my oxygen, girl I need you for life” describes the needful and impact of women in our lives as men.

The second song titled “Hold On, talks about him as an individual and his talent, it further talks about his fans putting him across the globe for recognition, and asking God to hold on to us all.

Lastly, the third song describes how cruel the path he has decided to walk on and to stay focus in life.

This Ep has good melodious vibes to thrill music lovers.

In an interview with GNA Entertainment, OG Normar said he was motivated by his challenges and his achievements in general, as well as the people around him.

“I pick motivation from love and critics, which allows me to do more in my music career”, I am also motivated by my readiness to serve the public”, he said.

When asked about the brain behind his music, he said that this Extended Playlist is to establish a strong relationship between his audience and his music, which was a common message shared across the universe.

He added that the Ghanian music industry was stable because all Ghanaian artistes continue to follow the same ache style of music, but he advised that the industry can be better if we support the upcoming artistes with ready talents.

He urged all Ghanian musician stars to feature upcoming ones to also be noted in the music world.

“Let’s continue to keep the focus, we cannot be who we want to be without being ourselves”, he advised the youth.