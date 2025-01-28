OG Tee’s ‘SHOT AH MANN’ Brings Hardcore Dancehall Energy to 2025

Nigerian-Ghanaian Dancehall sensation OG Tee gets into his ragga element to release a new smashing hit single titled “SHOT AH MANN.”

The latest record sees the hardcore singer go all out with raw emotions as he shreds apart the TraceBeatz-produced instrumental to produce a banging track for the dance floor.

It’s pure ragga flow, and tough-hitting lyrics on “SHOT AH MANN” as he releases all his shots and pain on the beat.

Inspired by life’s rough experiences on the streets, OG Tee talks about street and gang code. He highlights crashing themes of staying in one’s lane and shying away from trouble. His sonorous vocal delivery underscores the song’s message perfectly.

OG Tee carries human grit, dark, introspective, and raw experiences in his songs and says he wishes to speak to the pained soul and hopes to connect his music with like-minded people which he continues to pass on this new song.

Mixing and mastering credits go out to ZheloBeats for fine-tuning the song. The official video for “SHOT AH MANN,” shot and directed by 20SVIKING in Accra is also out now on YouTube. The video captures OG Tee with his gang heavily armed and masked behind him ready to “SHOT AH MANN,” if he dares violate the gang code.

Stream “SHOT AH MANN” by OG Tee on all digital streaming platforms here https://ffm.to/shotahmannogtee

Watch the bold video of the song below

Follow OG Tee on Instagram and Twitter

ABOUT OG TEE

Godwin Chukwuebuka, known as OG Tee, is a Nigerian-Ghanaian singer, songwriter, and performer born on May 11, 1998, in Lagos State, Nigeria. He grew up in Ogwashi-Uku, Delta State, with his grandparents, where he developed an early passion for music, recording his first freestyle cover of YCEE’s “Jagaban.” OG Tee blends Hip-Hop, Afrobeat, and Dancehall to create a unique sound, and he made his debut in 2024 with singles like “SHOW SAMPLE S.S,” “KITE MESSAGE,” and “ROTIMI,” marking a successful first year as an emerging artist.

Before pursuing music, OG Tee was actively involved in track and field sports and was part of his school football team. He later graduated as one of the best Art students. After the death of his grandfather in 2022, he was inspired to pursue music, drawing influence from artists like OdumoduBlvck, BlaqBonez, and Psycho YP. Initially known as OGT, he later adopted the stage name “OG TEE,” meaning “Original Gangster Thahustla.”

OG Tee’s music reflects his life experiences, with themes of rawness, introspection, and resilience. He aims to connect with those facing struggles and to provide hope through his songs. His music style is deeply influenced by his upbringing, the streets, and the lives of people around him.