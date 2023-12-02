OGC Drops Releases Version of ‘Maraji Experience’ Emo-Afrobeats Album

Rising Nigerian Emo-Afrobeats star OGC is thrilled to share the deluxe version of his debut album, “Maraji Experience (Deluxe)” following the enormous success of OG version which included guest appearances from ODUMODUBLVCK, Balloranking, and Dandizzy.

As the year comes to a close, OGC unveils the deluxe version of his debut album, a deeply rooted personal work exploring themes of his love life, growth, and survival instincts, while appreciating his positive outlook on life. The formidable Emo-Afrobeats singer penned every single lyric on the project, whilst working with a collection of A-List acts including PSYCHO YP, LAIME, and Legendary singer AFRICAN CHINA, amongst others.

“Maraji Experience” is a masterclass in vocals and musicality as the singer opens up and lets us explore his world. On the single featuring LAIME, a “Throwback” doesn’t make a dent in OGC’s present state as he has been the IT boy from way back. He outdoes people’s expectations of him and soars high in life. He reminds his doubters of how cool and fresh he looks from the past.

His collaborator Laime gives a twist to the track as he motions into the world of flashbacks of how he wasn’t coming from a place of wealth and happiness. The odds were against him that his Kele (girlfriend) leaves him for someone else. Eventually, the sun shines on his part and he is at a place of abundance. In “Traffic”, the singer is enchanted by the looks of a lady, and on a scale of 1-100, he rates her a 100. The story is beautiful, with OGC picking his lady out of a pool of women. PSYCHO YP on the other hand is so engrossed in her that he can’t go a day without Facetiming her. The rapper is on a high frequency.

Speaking about the project, OGC said, “Maraji Experience is a tale about my life and I felt it was necessary to deliver a complete story with a deluxe.”