Ghanaian musician Ogidi Brown has narrated the ordeal he went through following his trip back to Ghana from Italy.

In an Instagram post, Ogidi Brown said governments have done little to improve the conditions of the physically challenged persons especially with the establishment of infrastructures.

“It is unbelievable that a whole airport like Kotoka Airport doesn’t an air chair to enable me to disembark from the flight. It very appalling how we being treated in the country,” he said.

He added that he was appalled by the way people who are physically challenged are left helpless on the streets without any plan to get them off the street.

“For how long will the physically challenged persons continue to beg on the street and cars will be hitting them with many dying in the process,” he said.

